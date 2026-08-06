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Chelsea urged to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper as Shay Given blasts Robert Sanchez for 'rush of blood' errors
Given identifies Kelleher as the solution
Given believes that Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be a transformative signing for Chelsea or Newcastle this summer. The Irishman has been impressed by Kelleher’s recent performances and believes the shot-stopper is ready for a number-one role.
Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Given stated: "Could Chelsea or Newcastle come in for Kelleher this summer? Possibly. It would depend on Liverpool and whether they can activate any sort of clause to sign him themselves to stop another club picking him up."
The goalkeeping situation at Anfield remains fluid, with Alisson still firmly established as the first choice. Given noted: "A lot will depend on Allison because you wouldn't bring Kelleher back right now if Alisson's staying for the next two seasons. I think Keller would be well-suited for Newcastle right now. I think he'd be well suited for Chelsea too. Chelsea are the club who have surprised me a little bit by not bringing someone in, and I say that as someone who does like Robert Sanchez."
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Sanchez under fire for costly mistakes
Despite acknowledging Sanchez's talent, Given expressed frustration with the Spaniard's tendency to commit high-profile errors.
"I stuck up for him a lot last season but he does keep going over old ground with some of the mistakes he makes," Given added. "He can pull off some unbelievable saves and you think this guy’s the real deal only for him to have a mad rush of blood to the head at the edge of the box and halve someone in two."
The pressure is mounting on Chelsea to resolve their long-standing issues in goal, having spent heavily on various options since 2018. Given is adamant that the time for change is now. He continued: "I feel that signing a new goalkeeper is something that could happen at Chelsea this summer, and if it’s not Kelleher maybe it’ll be someone else, but that’s a position they need to strengthen in this window, not the next window, but now.
"Xabi Alonso is in place now and he might have seen enough from Robert Sanchez. I’m not sure. I definitely think Newcastle and Chelsea want the strength in that position and Kelleher would be a good signing for either of them."
Kelleher vs Mamardashvili debate
Liverpool have already secured a deal for Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili, but Given remains unconvinced that he is a better prospect than Kelleher. Discussing the competition, Given said: "Mamardashvili arrived at Liverpool with a big reputation and he’s done okay so far but I’m still not convinced that he is going to be the future number one after Alisson. I am now even more convinced about Kelleher given he’s proven he can be number one at Brentford and he obviously knows Liverpool inside and out.
"There’s no doubt in my mind that he could come back to the club and what I like about Kelleher is that he brings a real calmness to everything he does. He never seems fazed or fluffed up about anything. He could make the best save in the world and just get up like nothing has happened and set about organising his defenders for a corner."
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Future development and growth
Kelleher’s performances with the Bees have shown he can handle the pressure of elite football, according to Given.
"I think he’ll continue to develop as a player. I hope he stays at Brentford for at least another season. It’ll do him no harm," the former Newcastle shot-stopper said. "He’s proving to everyone that he has what it takes to play regularly every week, and that comes with a different side of pressure than being on the bench and coming in and out of the team."
Given concluded: "He’s already working on other stuff away from the pitch, in the gym and training, to build up his upper body strength to improve and get better, and he will. I only see positive things for the future for Caoimhin." With Chelsea looking for more stability and less "rush of blood" moments from their number one, Kelleher represents an increasingly attractive option for the Blues as they look to climb the table.
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