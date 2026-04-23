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Revealed: Chelsea player's savage nickname for sacked Liam Rosenior
The brutal nickname that defined a downfall
As results spiralled out of control at Stamford Bridge, it has emerged that the Chelsea squad had little faith in Rosenior’s ability to lead at the highest level. One player even reportedly gave him the nickname "the supply teacher," a stinging indictment of his perceived lack of authority and stature within the club, according to BBC Sport.
The dressing room was reportedly split, with the Spanish-speaking contingent particularly unconvinced by the former Hull City manager's credentials. Disunity reached a peak when team news was leaked ahead of crucial Champions League clashes, with one such leak before the Brighton match remarkably traced back to Marc Cucurella's barber.
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Tactical errors and the PSG humiliation
While Rosenior initially leaned on the foundations laid by his predecessor Enzo Maresca, his attempts to implement his own philosophy backfired. His decision to abandon a double pivot in favour of a single pivot left Moises Caicedo isolated and forced to cover an unsustainable amount of ground. The report claims that Rosenior's approach in Chelsea's 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round-of-16 was too open.
The manager’s personnel choices also drew heavy internal criticism. Starting young centre-back Mamadou Sarr in the second leg against PSG proved a fatal error, as an early mistake led to a 3-0 loss on the night. A loss to Newcastle also triggered a run of five games without a goal in the Premier League - the club's worst scoring drought in 114 years.
Hierarchy loses patience after Brighton collapse
The end finally arrived less than 24 hours after a limp defeat at Brighton. The Chelsea hierarchy had hoped Rosenior would steady the ship until the end of the campaign, but the lack of competitive spirit on the South Coast acted as the final straw. Rosenior failed to build strong relationships with those in the directors' box, which led to his dismissal. The club felt that their slim hopes of European qualification and FA Cup success would be better served with a new voice in the dugout.
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Search begins for Rosenior successor
Chelsea face a defining period as they search for a permanent successor to Rosenior, with Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva reportedly emerging as a leading candidate. The Portuguese manager’s contract is set to expire this summer, and his ties to super-agent Jorge Mendes could facilitate a move to West London. The club is also reportedly monitoring Edin Terzic and Xabi Alonso.