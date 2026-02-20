Getty/Instagram
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals he is behind Cole Palmer's Dubai getaway with girlfriend Olivia Holder
Palmer jetted to Dubai with model partner Holder
Chelsea reached a week-long gap in what has been a hectic 2025-26 schedule when easing past Championship side Hull City 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round. Palmer was given a night off against the Tigers, as he was not even named among the substitutes.
The 23-year-old should return to Premier League action against Burnley on Saturday fully recharged. That is because he has been relaxing in the United Arab Emirates - spending time on the beach and savouring the many exclusive experiences that Dubai has to offer.
Palmer was joined on that trip by model and influencer partner Holder, with snaps from their Middle Eastern getaway being shared on social media - with Chelsea’s No.10 treating his girlfriend to a huge bouquet of red roses and a Chanel bag.
Why Rosenior gave the green light for mid-season holidays
Rosenior is hoping that opportunities to unwind will serve his squad well, with the Blues boss having sanctioned flights out of west London. He told reporters heading into a home date with relegation-threatened Burnley, with Chelsea’s stars having seen little rest since winning the FIFA Club World Cup last summer: “I looked at the players' schedule over the last 18 months to two years.
“I encouraged the players to go and get some sun. Sometimes the best way to rejuvenate yourself is to go and switch off. I thought it was the right thing for the players.”
While in Dubai, Palmer met up with close friend Tunde. The Manchester-based rapper has fuelled transfer speculation regarding a potential future switch to United for Palmer by posting on Instagram: “1 day I will get CP to UTD back home where he belongs. Go ask him who his favorite team is.”
Which other Chelsea stars have spent time in Dubai?
Palmer was not the only Chelsea star to head for Dubai after being granted permission by Rosenior to pack some bags and chase the sun. Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro and Trevoh Chalobah shared a private jet to the UAE.
Euro 2024-winning defender Marc Cucurella also made a beeline for that part of the world alongside his wife Claudia Rodriguez - meeting up with Neto, Pedro and their respective partners for an evening of fine wine and dining.
Cucurella will not be in action when Chelsea take to the field again at Stamford Bridge, with the Spain international nursing an untimely injury. Rosenior has said when delivering an update on the 27-year-old left-back: “Again, I can’t give an exact time frame on Marc. He’s suffered a hamstring injury. He suffered it before half-time in the Leeds game.
“For me, it’s a real shame, because he’s an outstanding player. He’s one of the best left-backs in the world. But we have Jorrel [Hato], we have Malo [Gusto], who can play on that side. We’ve got really, really good players that can cover. The sooner he gets back, the better.”
Chelsea taking aim at a top-four finish
Elsewhere, Alejandro Garnacho has taken a trip to Egypt. The Argentina international winger visited the iconic pyramids while in North Africa, while also taking dips in the sea and riding a camel.
He will be hoping to figure prominently for the Blues against Burnley, having struggled to produce his best form on a consistent basis since joining Chelsea from Manchester United for £40 million ($54m) in the summer of 2025.
The Blues will need somebody to provide attacking inspiration when playing host to the Clarets, as they take aim at a standing inside the Premier League’s top four. They are currently sat fifth in the table, one point adrift of a United side that has been rejuvenated under the guidance of interim boss Michael Carrick.
