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TRIPLE injury blow for Chelsea! Xabi Alonso sweat as Joao Pedro and two other stars miss training ahead of Brentford clash
Key trio absent from Cobham session
According to Sky Sports journalist James Savundra, Pedro was missing during the open portion of Tuesday's practice. The Brazilian forward has been Chelsea's standout performer this term, registering three goals and three assists in just five outings. He most recently rescued a point for the Blues with a crucial late equaliser against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.
Alongside Pedro, club captain Reece James and star midfielder Moises Caicedo were also missing from the main group. James has featured prominently in a central midfield role this season, completing the full 90 minutes in three of Chelsea's four league fixtures. The Englishman appeared to finish the weekend's draw against Hull entirely unscathed, making his sudden absence a significant concern for the club.
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Alonso cautious over Caicedo return
While the sudden absences of Pedro and James raise immediate alarms, Alonso had already addressed Caicedo's ongoing fitness struggles prior to the Hull fixture. The Ecuador international is yet to start a match this season following a frustrating sequence of setbacks.
Speaking last week regarding a potential return for Friday's clash, the Chelsea boss insisted he would exercise strict caution. "Not yet, we’ll see for Brentford," Alonso explained during his pre-match press conference.
He further emphasised the need to protect the 24-year-old midfielder from further physical damage. "We’re not at a moment to take risks with him. Not yet; we are not yet," the manager added.
Midfield dilemmas and debut boosts
Caicedo's campaign has been derailed by a persistent physical issue. After missing the opening weekend against Fulham, he managed a brief 14-minute cameo in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Brighton before suffering a recurrence of his injury. That setback kept him sidelined for subsequent encounters against Arsenal and Leeds.
However, Tuesday's training session did provide some positive news for the Blues. Summer recruits Marco Palestra and Jordan Henderson both participated fully with the squad. The duo are now swiftly closing in on making their long-awaited debuts for the west London outfit.
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Friday night lights at the GTech Stadium
Chelsea will travel to face Keith Andrews' Brentford on Friday evening, desperate to rediscover their winning touch. With three crucial cogs potentially sidelined, Alonso will need his incoming summer signings and fringe players to step up in what promises to be a demanding away assignment.
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