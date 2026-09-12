Chelsea set unwanted 65-year defensive record following Hull City setback

Chelsea, who have conceded three times in two of their three home games in all competitions this season, showed familiar vulnerabilities that left their manager deeply unsatisfied with the final outcome. Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss stated: 'We're disappointed with the result. We wanted to win. We have to be disappointed with some parts of the performance especially when we had the lead. We were too soft for the equaliser. We can do much better. Playing well for 15 to 20 minutes is not enough. You have to be on your top for 90 minutes. There are times we're not able to keep that momentum and intensity. We could have done more for sure because we had chances.'

Beyond their defensive issues, the Blues also struggled to capitalize on their late control to steal a victory. Reflecting on the nature of the contest and the missed opportunities to take all three points, Alonso admitted his side were fortunate not to lose while also lamenting their inability to convert late pressure into a victory. 'We had one or two good chances to get the winner but you're still open,' the manager explained. 'Not happy. We can do better. We got what we deserved.'