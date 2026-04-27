Chelsea hold talks with Andoni Iraola's representatives as outgoing Bournemouth boss in frame to succeed Liam Rosenior

The Blues have made their first move by making initial contact with the representatives of Iraola, according to Football London. The Spaniard has emerged as a key figure of interest for the Chelsea board as they look to move on from the short-lived tenure of Rosenior, which lasted less than four months before his dismissal last week.

While the club is currently under the temporary guidance of interim head coach Calum McFarlane, the heavy lifting is being done by a five-strong group of sporting directors. They have been tasked with identifying a leader for BlueCo’s long-term project, and Iraola's availability at the end of the season makes him an attractive proposition for the west London hierarchy.