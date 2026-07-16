'Absolute disgrace' - Chelsea forced to delete Enzo Fernandez social media post during England's World Cup loss to Argentina

Chelsea came under fire after celebrating Fernandez's equaliser for Argentina during Wednesday's World Cup semi-final against England. The midfielder scored the equalizer as Argentina fought back to secure a 2-1 comeback win, ending Thomas Tuchel's side's hopes of reaching the final.

The club's post quickly drew criticism from supporters, many of whom felt it was insensitive to celebrate a goal that knocked England out of the tournament. Fans argued the message placed individual player promotion above the feelings of the club's domestic fanbase. Chelsea later deleted the post from their official social media channels. The club has not explained why it was removed.