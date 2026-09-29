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Moataz Elgammal

'Cheating on an industrial scale!' - Ian Wright demands unprecedented punishment as Manchester City found guilty

Manchester City
Premier League

Ian Wright has heavily criticised Manchester City, accusing the club of cheating on an industrial scale following their guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules. Wright is now demanding an unprecedented punishment for the reigning champions, while Roy Keane has highlighted the severe reputational damage this scandal will inflict upon the league's global brand.

  • Cheating on an industrial scale

    Wright did not hold back during his ITV punditry when discussing the recent verdict against Manchester City. The Premier League announced on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of serious financial breaches over a nine-season period.

    The club allegedly used disguised funding schemes to inflate revenue and reduce costs by more than £900 million. Reacting to the bombshell news, Wright said, "It’s cheating on an industrial scale. It’s quite surreal seeing it written down like that. You can’t mention City without mentioning what’s going on because they were so great. I feel like an unprecedented punishment is required here."

  • Roy KeaneGetty

    Damaging for the Premier League

    Roy Keane also addressed the seismic update, describing the situation as bittersweet due to the negative impact it will have on English football. Keane pointed out that while rule-breakers must face consequences, the scandal hurts the global reputation of the division.

    Keane explained, "It’s very damaging for the League. The brand of the Premier League is huge all over the world and it’s been fantastic but for them to be caught cheating then they, obviously, deserve that punishment. It’s bittersweet. It’s a good day because if you’re caught cheating in this game then you deserve to be punished but it’s not good for the league."

  • Questions over the squad's future

    The implications of the ruling will likely hang over the current squad. Keane questioned the mindset of the players, particularly with huge fixtures looming, asking, "They play Liverpool in a couple of weeks, what about the players that have been part of the problem over the last few years with the cheating? What happens going forward?" Meanwhile, Wright believes the legal battles will drag on for a significant amount of time. He added, "It’s a massive day for the Premier League, they’ve taken on a whole country. It’s going to get so litigious now, I think it’s going to go on for so long. It’s so sad."

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    What happens next?

    Manchester City continue to maintain their absolute innocence and have until Friday to appeal against the verdict of the independent commission. With both sides preparing for a protracted legal war, fans must now wait to see what sanctions will ultimately be imposed on the club.

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