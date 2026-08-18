Revealed: How Cesc Fabregas convinced Trevoh Chalobah to leave Chelsea for the 'ambitious' Como project instead of Inter

Despite heavy interest from reigning Serie A champions Inter earlier in the transfer window, Chalobah felt that the project in Como offered a unique opportunity to build a legacy. The 27-year-old, who had been in and out of the first team under various managers at the Stamford Bridge, felt the move was the right step for his development.

"He (Fabregas) was a massive part. He explained what he wanted, the way he sees the club and how he sees me fitting into this club and how I can help - having a lot of experience, physicality as well, the leadership," Chalobah said in an interview with BBC Sport.

"It wasn’t an overnight thing, it was a very thoughtful and hard decision. But I thought, as I said, the trajectory of this club and the direction it’s going in, and speaking to the manager, and wanting to be part of this story. I’m really excited for this new chapter in my beautiful story that I’ve had so far," he added.