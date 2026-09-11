Cesc Fabregas issues 'five-minute' warning as historic Como crush RB Leipzig on Champions League debut

While acknowledging the magnitude of the historic evening for both the club and the city, Fabregas immediately warned his squad against complacency and urged them to switch their attention back to domestic duties.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, the Spanish tactician said: "I am happy, but it will only last five minutes, because then we have to prepare against Parma on Monday, and we need the same energy as tonight. Obviously, I understand it is a historic night for the city and the club, it is a gift that we deserved for the incredible work we did last season."

Reaffirming that domestic consistency remains his primary objective, the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder added: "But Serie A remains the most important target. It is, after all, what allows you to get back into the Champions League. We are a young team, we are boosted by the Champions League energy, but I'd be really angry if we then didn't give our all in Serie A. We must be humble and be able to perform every three days, it will be a very tough season, and we must maintain the right mentality."