Cesar Azpilicueta announces retirement as ex-Chelsea captain issues emotional farewell ahead of 'new chapter'

In his farewell message, Azpilicueta wrote: “Dear football, Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years of living my dream, I feel that the time has come to open a new chapter in my life.

"Being honest, even though I had prepared myself for this moment, I found it difficult to write this letter. After 20 seasons, so many people have played an important role in my career."

The defender also thanked the clubs and individuals who shaped his journey through the game. Azpilicueta added: "To my teammates, coaches, and every member of staff at all the clubs I have been fortunate enough to be part of, thank you for helping me grow every day as both a person and a player."

"Wearing the shirts of CA Osasuna, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla FC, and representing my country on the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me."



