Casemiro's next club? Man Utd midfielder wanted by Al-Ittihad but fate of ex-Liverpool star will play key role in transfer

Currently sitting sixth in the league standings, Al-Ittihad are looking to refresh their squad with elite European pedigree. Following the departure of Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal in February, the club are in the market for a new marquee name to lead their project. Having joined United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and helping the club secure the Carabao Cup in 2023, Casemiro is seen as the ideal profile to provide stability and a winning mentality to the team as they look to climb back up the table and challenge for titles.



