Carlo Ancelotti explains why he ordered Estevao Willian to hand second Brazil penalty to Lucas Paqueta in Tunisia draw as West Ham star's miss proves costly
Wasteful Brazil end 2025 with a draw
Brazil ended 2025 on a disappointing note as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Tunisia side, as Ancelotti oversaw his second draw as Selecao boss on Tuesday. The five-time world champions missed several chances throughout the game, including Rodrygo's early attempt, which was cleared off the line. Tunisia then took a shock lead in the 23rd minute as Hazem Mastouri broke the deadlock.
Casemiro and Vincius Junior then both came close to equalising before Estevao restored parity from a spot-kick in the 44th minute. Brazil were handed a second penalty in the 78th minute after Ferjani Sassi fouled Vitor Roque. Estevao, who had earlier converted a penalty, was instructed not to hand the kick over to West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, who then blazed over the crossbar.
Ancelotti explains why Paqueta took second penalty
Speaking to reporters after the game, Ancelotti explained why he ordered Estevao to stand down despite scoring the first-half penalty, telling reporters: "Paqueta was the penalty taker. For the second penalty, I changed because I wanted to take some of the pressure off Estevao, so I put Paquetá in, who usually takes them very well."
Analysing Brazil's overall performance, Ancelotti added: "Certainly, many, many (players). A few are missing, the list is quite complete. There are two friendlies left, but there are six months left, where anything can happen, the schedule is very demanding, the risk of injury is very high. The team, the atmosphere, are on the right track to reach the maximum level at the World Cup.
"I have a lot of confidence in this team, in these players, and especially in this environment, which is a good environment. The players are serious, professional, and patriotic. They have a lot of affection for the shirt, and these are very important aspects."
How are Brazil shaping up for 2026 World Cup?
Brazil will have two more friendlies in the March international break before they head to North America for the 2026 World Cup.
Ancelotti went on to reveal his message to the squad ahead of a lengthy international hiatus, saying: "I spoke with them (the players), wished them the best for the games they are going to play, we are observing them, staying in contact with them, talking, keeping the communication open until March and the World Cup. That's the idea we have, there's an observation process that will be very important."
Estevao backed for Ballon d'Or
Estevao, who has enjoyed a fine start to his career at Chelsea, scored in both the friendly matches that the Selecao played in November and is likely to be a key member of Ancelotti's World Cup squad next summer.
Tunisia boss Samsi Trabelsi hailed the youngster as a 'football genius' before Tuesday's game and backed the 18-year-old to become one of the best players of his generation. "I think he's a new football genius emerging, very young," he said. "I think he's doing very well and he's a player who can be expected to be among the greats, among the best in the world, certainly, in the coming years. If he manages to have good performances or win titles, whether with his club or national team, he will be among the players who, in the coming years, could even compete for the Ballon d'Or. He brings many solutions, a lot of technique, a lot of genius. There aren't many players of that level, of that category of genius, on the world stage."
