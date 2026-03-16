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Carlo Ancelotti explains how 'chemistry changes' after Kylian Mbappe signing resulted in failed final season at Real Madrid
Mbappe shines in debut season with Real Madrid
Despite a difficult start to his career at Real Madrid, French star Mbappe managed to turn his season around and deliver an impressive campaign filled with individual achievements. The forward contributed to 49 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions, scoring 44 times and providing five assists for the Spanish giants.
Mbappe's remarkable run at the end of the season helped him secure the top scorer award in La Liga with 31 goals, finishing four goals ahead of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski. In doing so, Mbappe also surpassed the record set by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals scored in a debut La Liga season with Real Madrid. The French star added another major accolade by winning the European Golden Shoe, awarded to the top scorer across Europe’s top five leagues, edging out Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the closing rounds of the league season.
Despite his individual brilliance, though, Madrid failed in their efforts to retain their Champions League and La Liga titles, ending the campaign without any major trophies. Ancelotti then departed the club as Xabi Alonso took over at the helm, only to be sacked within months and replaced by current boss Alvaro Arbeloa.
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Statistical success versus collective struggles
In a candid interview with Radio MARCA, Ancelotti explained how the many changed that occurred in the summer of 2024, including the long-awaited signing of Mbappe and the retirement of Toni Kroos, resulted in a transition period.
"The football changes with few things and with that changes the chemistry," Ancelotti said. "It is not only at an environmental level, it is not only changing Kroos for Mbappe. That same year Nacho leaves, [Dani] Carvajal gets injured and [Luka] Modric plays less. The old generation that had created a fantastic atmosphere in the dressing room is no longer there and a new generation of footballers has to enter who have to put in character, personality and example. That is not done with a click, it needs time."
Despite Real Madrid’s difficulties in maintaining their usual dominance during that period, Ancelotti was quick to defend Mbappe's individual output. The Frenchman remained a prolific force in front of goal even as the team's structural balance faltered following the loss of midfield metronome Kroos.
"Mbappe did fantastically, scoring 50 goals more or less, and the team had difficulties to conquer titles because football is small details and when you change something, it can't always go well," Ancelotti noted. He suggested that the transition between eras is a slow process, stating: "This new generation of Madrid needs time to build its legacy."
Maintaining ties with the Bernabeu
Now settled into his role with Brazil, Ancelotti revealed that he remains a devoted follower of Los Blancos and keeps regular contact with the hierarchy in Madrid. He watched the club’s recent exploits in the Champions League with pride, even reaching out to former colleagues after major victories. The bond between the manager and his former club remains as strong as ever despite the move to international management.
"I speak with the players too. The other day I spoke with Rodrygo to see how he was. I have contact, yes," Ancelotti revealed. "I congratulated the club and the president after the match against Manchester City. I am always watching to see Madrid win." He also shared a light-hearted exchange with Federico Valverde, admitting he jokingly told the Uruguayan: "A pity that you don't have a Brazilian passport," following his heroics against City.
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Transitioning to the Brazilian national team
The veteran coach is now focused on ending Brazil's long wait for a sixth World Cup title, admitting that the pressure in South America is unlike anything found in the European club game. While the stress of daily training sessions has decreased, the weight of a nation’s expectations has taken its place. Ancelotti is working to ensure his players, particularly his Madrid stars like Vinicius Junior, can handle that intensity without being stifled by it.
"There is a very great pressure, it's true, but also an incredible affection for the national team," Ancelotti said. "Here when the national team plays, everyone stops, it's not the same atmosphere as in Europe. In Brazil, the most important team is the national team and for the players it is very special to wear the shirt. That's good, but there's also an excess of pressure for the footballer. I want to treat it with them so they don't put so much pressure on themselves."
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