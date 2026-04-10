Captain, leader, crisis-fighter? Chelsea need out-of-form Cole Palmer now more than ever to save their season

Under Roman Abramovich's rule, Chelsea finished outside the top four in only three seasons out of 18, taking home 17 trophies in that span. Due to winning the big prize itself in 2012, only twice did they fail to qualify for the Champions League. Three full seasons into the BlueCo premiership, Chelsea have finished 12th, sixth and fourth, with last summer's Conference League and Club World Cup their only major honours.

There is still a chance that the Blues finish 2025-26 with both a trophy and a ticket to the Champions League. They are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Leeds United, and sit sixth in the Premier League, only one point adrift of Liverpool in the all-important fifth place, which would be enough for qualification due to UEFA's coefficient rules.

In the days of relative old, Chelsea could rely on their superstar players to get them out of a rut, regardless of who the manager was. That's not as straightforward nowadays given the new ownership's pivot towards a project built on youth development. In Cole Palmer, the modern-day Blues do have a talisman who is proven at the highest level, but even he has been off the boil this season.