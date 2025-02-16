Even Captain America 'loves' Lionel Messi! Hollywood superstar Anthony Mackie expresses admiration towards Inter Miami captain & reveals his children's obsession with MLS
Anthony Mackie has expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi, proving that even Captain America is a fan of the Inter Miami superstar.
- Argentine icon starring in the United States
- Famous faces flocking to MLS fixtures
- Marvel superhero is a fan of Ballon d'Or winner