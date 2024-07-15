Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe and 10 candidates to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager nears exit following Euro 2024 final defeat

The manager is set to hold talks with the FA about his future after another agonising final defeat - but who could step into his shoes?

Gareth Southgate has the best record of any England coach when it comes to winning matches at major tournaments and going deep into them. He is comfortably the best manager the country has had aside from World Cup-winning Sir Alf Ramsey, taking the Three Lions to two European Championship finals, plus a World Cup semi and a quarter-final.

And yet he has the same number of major trophies as all of his predecessors with the exception of Ramsey: precisely none. It is that failure to get over the line that the Football Association must consider when they come to discuss Southgate's future in the aftermath of their painful but resounding defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024.

Southgate's role in changing the culture of the national team and his unifying influence should not be forgotten, but his credit is in danger of running out the longer he remains in charge. And he is very aware of this after being the subject of ridicule during the tournament and having cups thrown at him by his own fans.

Although the FA are believed to favour Southgate staying, the coach's own humility is likely to lead to a parting of the ways. If he does depart, he will leave the team in very good hands for whoever takes the baton from him.

GOAL, then, outlines the top candidates who could succeed Southgate and make England dream again...