Can Canada handle a World Cup soccer boom? Fields, coaches and funding remain major concerns

TORONTO — As the World Cup hits North America, some of the world's greatest players are gracing flashy facilities that many European clubs could only dream of, with teams establishing base camps across the United States and Mexico.

Yet just two of the 48 teams will base themselves in Canada. The Vancouver Whitecaps' facility at the University of British Columbia serves as the co-host's base camp, while CONCACAF rival Panama sets up in New Tecumseth at a resort roughly a 90-minute drive from Toronto.

And it's a glaring issue.

Canada, unlike its co-hosting partners, lacks robust sporting infrastructure, and even Vancouver's prominent NHL team lacks a dedicated practice space. In soccer, the base-camp gripe is just the tip of the iceberg.

"There's no question that the No. 1 topic, which is top of mind for any soccer leader in this country, is facilities," Ontario Soccer CEO Johnny Misley told GOAL from a position that oversees soccer in the most populous province. "The game is building, growth is happening, but we need more infrastructure to help support that."

There is an expectation in Canada that excitement around playing soccer will increase following the World Cup. Whether organized or recreational, it always happens when a sport captures the country's heartbeat, as seen in the number of baseballs thrown in parks last fall when the Toronto Blue Jays made a World Series run.

Soccer, though, is already stretched to the limit. It might shock some, but the beautiful game has been Canada's most popular sport to play for decades. In Ontario, there are 309,000 registered soccer players, mostly youth, compared to 206,000 in hockey.

But due to a lack of physical infrastructure, particularly in climate-sensitive regions during harsh winters, funding challenges and developmental decisions for new communities, more apartments are being built than community assets such as soccer fields. As a result, the potential growth of soccer in the country could be limited simply by a lack of spaces to play.