FIFA
'A huge, huge success!' - Gianni Infantino reacts as underdog final makes WAFCON history
Cameroon lift maiden WAFCON trophy
Cameroon crowned a memorable campaign by defeating surprise finalists Malawi 3-0 in the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 final. The Indomitable Lionesses produced a ruthless first-half display at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat to secure their maiden continental title.
Marie Ngah Manga scored twice on either side of a Naomi Eto strike to put the result beyond doubt before the break. The victory capped off an extraordinary tournament that highlighted the rapid growth of African women's football.
Infantino praises historic tournament success
Infantino attended the final in Morocco and praised the expanded 16-team tournament. He commended CAF president Patrice Motsepe and Moroccan Football Association president Fouzi Lekjaa for delivering a groundbreaking event.
"The African Cup of Nations, organised by CAF and by Morocco, was a huge, huge success. Congratulations to CAF, to Morocco, to all the teams, to all the fantastic fans," Infantino stated on the FIFA website.
"A big thanks to the Confederation of African Football, led by President Patrice Motsepe, the Moroccan Football Association, led by President Fouzi Lekjaa, and all the wonderful people of Morocco for organising this fantastic tournament that shone a spotlight on women's footbal."
Underdogs alter continental balance of power
Cameroon's triumph follows three previous silver medals in 2004, 2014 and 2016. Ranked 71st in the FIFA rankings, the Lionesses navigated a difficult knockout route by defeating powerhouses Nigeria and hosts Morocco before sweeping past Malawi.
Malawi provided the tournament's most inspiring storyline on their continental debut. Ranked 151st in the world, the Scorchers were powered by the Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Tabitha. They stunned Nigeria 3-2 in their opening fixture before eliminating Ghana and Algeria in the knockout rounds.
The tournament fundamentally upended the established order in African women's football. Ten-time champions Nigeria failed to reach the semi-finals and will miss the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history.
"Congratulations to Cameroon on winning the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and giving great joy to your beautiful, football-loving nation with this historic first triumph," Infantino praised.
Speaking about Malawi, Infantino said: "They made not just the country dream, but everyone that loves football. You have plenty to be proud of."
- FIFA
Focus shifts to Brazil 2027
The tournament doubled as Africa's qualification route for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. Automatic spots were secured by final four sides Algeria, Cameroon, Malawi and Morocco, with Algeria and Malawi set to make their tournament debuts.
South Africa and Ghana also earned crucial victories in play-in matches. Both nations have advanced to the Preliminary Phase Draw for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Play-Off Tournament.
That key play-off draw will take place on Thursday, 20 August 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. The qualified teams now begin their long-term preparations for next year's global showpiece in South America.
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