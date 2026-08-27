'Very difficult to play against!' - Bruno Fernandes admits he voted for Arsenal star after Man Utd captain scoops PFA Player of the Year award

Reflecting on his record-breaking tally of 21 assists, Fernandes revealed that he only became aware of the milestone once the media began to focus on the numbers. He credited his teammates for their clinical finishing, suggesting that his strikers often became more obsessed with the record than he was.

"I'm very proud that all the ones that have decided to help me," he said of his team-mates. "I haven't thought about the record much until you guys started commenting so much. Obviously, then when you start getting closer, you start thinking about it and everything. But I think it got into more into my strikers and into myself.

"The more so, you get to score the goal and to give me that feeling that sometimes they even forgot about their own game. But I'm very happy because assisting means that someone is getting goals, and mostly if I'm assisting, Manchester United is getting goals.

"But obviously, we don't play tennis. We play football. We play in a team. We play for a club. We play for our fans. And there's nothing more special than that."



