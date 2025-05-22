Bruno Fernandes was right - Ruben Amorim's under proper pressure now! Winners and losers as Man Utd's Europa League embarrassment leaves Red Devils boss in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's crosshairs while Ange Postecoglou makes Tottenham's managerial decision much more difficult

The Portuguese had been relying on winning the competition to make amends for his torrid time in charge, but now he has serious questions to answer

On the eve of the Europa League final, Ruben Amorim was asked whether it was strange that his opposite number Ange Postecoglou was under huge pressure at Tottenham while the Manchester United manager was not. Before he could answer, Bruno Fernandes hilariously interjected: "Who told you he's not? He is!" Well, he certainly is now, after United bungled their one shot at redemption by losing 1-0 to Spurs in Bilbao.

United were not just left with the pain of watching Tottenham lift the trophy in front of them, as they also had to contemplate the fact they had wasted a golden chance to return to the Champions League. And for only the second time in the last 36 years, they will have to make do without European football altogether next season.

The plus side for Amorim is that he will have more time to work on the training ground, which will be crucial for the players to properly understand his methods and master his 3-4-2-1 formation. The negative, however, is that he has no riposte and no excuse for overseeing the club's worst domestic season in half a century, and will have to explain to Sir Jim Ratcliffe why the club will not be getting the £100 million ($134m) pay day the part-owner had hoped for.

But while United were counting the cost of their defeat, Tottenham were savouring their first piece of silverware in 17 years and shedding the 'Spursy' tag that has dogged them for so long. They are, though, now left with a huge dilemma: move on from Ange Postecoglou or give the Australian another chance as a reward for ending their trophy drought?

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from San Mames...