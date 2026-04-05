Bruno Fernandes tells Man Utd to sign star midfielder with same name as his replacement

In a move that would certainly simplify the job for the Old Trafford kit man, Bruno is set to recommend West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes as his long-term successor, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old has been a rare bright spark for the Hammers during a difficult campaign that has seen them languishing in the relegation zone with only seven games remaining in the season.

Mateus, who arrived at the London Stadium from Southampton last summer, has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most promising young technicians in the top flight. His performances earned him a maiden call-up to the Portugal national team during the March international break, where he had the opportunity to train alongside his role model and namesake, Bruno.