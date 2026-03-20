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Bruno Fernandes makes Amad 'small players' ref claim as he fumes at VAR for ignoring Man Utd penalty appeal just SECONDS before Bournemouth goal
Fernandes' fury
United were held to a draw by the Cherries on Friday evening in what turned into a controversial encounter. Michael Carrick's side scored their first goal of the night from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was fouled in the area, with Fernandes converting from 12 yards. Minutes later, though, United were denied a second spot-kick when Amad was pushed over by Adrien Truffert. While the referee waved play on, the Cherries then broke, and scored an equaliser through Ryan Christie.
Bruno dusted himself down, despite his anger, to force an own goal from James Hill as United restored their lead but he was ultimately left incandescent by the award of a second spot-kick in the game, after Harry Maguire pushed Evanilson in the box. Maguire was sent off, and Junior Kroupi scored, though Maguire's foul looked remarkably similar to the alleged offence of Truffert.
- AFP
Bruno rages
Fernandes has made it clear that he believes Amad's stature has worked against him, given that he is a small player, and has called on referees to provide greater support for those of a more diminutive stature.
Speaking to reporters after the game, the Portugal star said: "Disappointed because we did enough to get three points. Had to finish with a lot of suffering and trying not to concede. Frustration onto ourselves because we could've gone 2-0 up and from that we conceded another goal. Not getting a penalty and then we get a penalty against where it's the same situation as Amad - one is one, one is not. I know it's difficult for the referee to give two penalties to the same team in one game but I don't understand why VAR doesn't get involved in that situation or with Harry [Maguire] because either one is a penalty and so is the other or none of them are.
"Amad is getting to a point where he's going to shoot and he gets pushed - you can see that something puts him completely out of balance. It's frustrating for the small players because they always say the small players are soft and when it's the bigger players they end up giving the fouls. I think the other situation is a penalty but I also think the one on Amad is a penalty and that could've changed the game."
Carrick echoes sentiments
Manager Carrick was equally confused by the referee's decision to award the hosts a penalty after denying Amad's shout for a spot-kick.
He said: "(I'm) disappointed - we created enough chances and had enough opportunities in the game. A big opportunity to go 2-0 up and we get one penalty and not the other. It's exactly the same thing really - a two-handed grab. He's [referee] got one wrong so, I don't know which one but he doesn't give us the second one. I think they're both penalties and it's a massive moment in the game and it ended up chaos after that. Massive moment and I don't understand how you can give one and not the other - it's crazy.
"It's as obvious as you can get - you've already given one so to not give the other one. It's clear, if that's what he believes is a penalty to start with then the second one has to be. I don't understand how you can't give that. And then the goal and after that it was chaos. I was really pleased when we went to 10 men we saw the game out and took a point that's a real positive. In the end the way it went you can lose those games so to take a point int he end we'll take that but disappointed not to take all three."
Asked if it was harsh to send Maguire off, he added: "Maybe - it ended up chaos at that time so decisions go in different ways and he's made that decision. Ours should've been a penalty before, we would've had two penalties and then that wouldn't have happened."
- Getty
What comes next?
United have an agonising wait before their next fixture, due to the international break. They will not be in action again until April 13, when they face a potential banana skin against historic rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford. They currently sit third in the Premier League table, and will maintain that position, having moved four points clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa.
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