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Brighton reach rapid deadline day agreement to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Chema Andrés
Brighton secure late transfer
According to Sky Sport Germany, Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Stuttgart to sign Andrés. The transfer will cost the Premier League side up to €23 million, including various add-ons and a sell-on clause. The negotiations progressed extremely quickly today, catching many by surprise on deadline day.
Andrés is already preparing to undergo his medical examinations ahead of signing a long-term contract. The midfielder had originally joined Stuttgart from Real Madrid Castilla last summer for just €3m, meaning the Bundesliga club are set to make a significant profit on their initial investment after only one full season.
- AFP
Real Madrid decline buyback
Real Madrid had the opportunity to re-sign Andrés by activating a buyback clause worth €15m. However, the Spanish giants have chosen not to exercise that option during this window, allowing Brighton a clear path to secure his signature.
Despite facing strong competition in midfield from Atakan Karazor, Andrés made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and scored three goals. His rapid development under manager Sebastian Hoeneß caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had been monitoring Andrés closely, but the club ultimately decided they required more immediate defensive reinforcements, passing up on the chance to bring the player back to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Andrés discusses future options
Before the transfer to Brighton materialised, Andrés had frequently been questioned about his long-term future and a potential return to Madrid. Addressing the persistent speculation surrounding his career, Andrés maintained a professional stance regarding his options.
"That’s something the club has to decide; I’d be delighted to return to Madrid, but for now I’m not worried about that. I’m very happy at Stuttgart. I’ve told my agent that I don’t want to know anything about it. When the time comes, we’ll talk and see what options we have," Andrés stated. Those options have now led him away from Germany and Spain, as he prepares to test himself in the demanding environment of the Premier League.
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What next for Brighton and Andrés?
Brighton must now rush to complete the necessary paperwork and medical tests before the transfer deadline passes. Once the signing is officially confirmed, head coach Fabian Hürzeler will look to integrate Andrés into the first team immediately. Madrid will continue to monitor his progress in England, as they reportedly retain another chance to activate a future buyback option next summer.
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