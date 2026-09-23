Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reveals the secret 'old school' masterplan that saw Seagulls dismantle Arsenal at the Amex

Speaking to talkSPORT, Hurzeler outlined how focusing on the basics laid the groundwork for his team's success. "Our approach was that we focused really on us and our approach was we want to win the small battles first," he explained. "Win the first header, win the first tackle, win the first throw-in, win the first corner.

"It sounds a bit old school but that really was our approach because when you win these small battles, then you grow into the game and then you can create a bigger chance. When you win the small battles the players gain confidence and create this self-belief and really trust in each other."

This aggressive mindset caught the visitors entirely off guard from the outset. A frustrated Mikel Arteta acknowledged his side were beaten in the opening exchanges, admitting they failed to match Brighton's early desire. "They deserved to win the game and it’s a big lesson for us," the Arsenal manager admitted. "From the first throw-in you could sense it, it was so clear."



