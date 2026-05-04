Brighton tie down Fabian Hurzeler as Seagulls boss agrees long-term extension amid battle for European spot

According to Sky Sport, Brighton have successfully negotiated a new long-term deal for Hurzeler, underlining the club’s continued commitment to the project at the Amex Stadium. The agreement rewards the young manager for the stability and tactical identity he has brought to the club.

The former St. Pauli boss arrived in the summer of 2024 with a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches. With his current contract originally set to run until 2027, the early renewal represents a clear vote of confidence from Brighton’s hierarchy as they look to maintain continuity under his leadership.