‘Only way’ that Brian Brobbey becomes Man Utd transfer target explained as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink discusses Premier League-best qualities of Sunderland striker

There is the promise of more to come from the 24-year-old, and his qualities could serve United well in the final third of the field. Hasselbaink, though, told GOAL - while speaking in association with MrQ - when asked if he could see Brobbey joining an elite club: “He's a different kind of number nine.

“The only way I can see him, for instance, at Man United is if Man United become a really dominant team that has 60 per cent of the ball, that plays 80, 85 per cent of the time in the opposition half. Then he's very good.

“He does the job for Sunderland as well, don't get me wrong. But his biggest asset is holding the ball and bringing people in. And if you can do that around the opposition's box, you have a problem. So I can see that if Man United becomes a really dominant team.”

Former Netherlands international Hasselbaink added when asked if there is anyone better in the Premier League at doing what Brobbey does best: “No, he holds the ball up really, really well. It doesn't matter how big the centre-half is. When they start fighting with him, he wins.”