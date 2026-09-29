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Muhammad Zaki

Brazil player ratings vs Australia: Raphinha and Vinicius Junior shine in goal-laden friendly victory

Player ratings
Brazil
Raphinha
Vinicius Junior
Australia vs Brazil
Australia
Friendlies

Brazil overcame a spirited Australian fightback to secure a 4-2 victory in a thrilling international friendly. Despite conceding twice in four minutes during the first half, the Selecao's individual quality eventually overwhelmed the Socceroos.

Brazil secured a high-scoring victory over Australia in a match that fluctuated between technical brilliance and defensive instability. The Selecao started with intent, finding an early breakthrough via Vanderson, but were stunned as the Socceroos struck twice in quick succession through Alessandro Circati and Connor Metcalfe to take a temporary lead. A Raphinha penalty deep into first-half stoppage time ensured the sides went into the interval level at 2-2, reflecting a half defined by clinical finishing rather than defensive control.

In the second period, the tactical adjustments and superior bench depth of the South Americans proved decisive. Bruno Guimaraes restored the lead with twenty minutes remaining, capitalising on Brazil's sustained pressure. The victory was cemented late on when Vinicius Junior converted a second penalty for the visitors. While the four-goal haul will please the coaching staff, the lapses that allowed Australia to briefly lead will remain a point of analytical focus as Brazil continues its preparation for competitive fixtures.

GOAL rates Brazil players from Suncorp Stadium...

  • Australia v BrazilGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Otavio - 5/10

    A difficult afternoon for the debutant who struggled to command his area during Australia's most productive spells. While he could do little about the precision of the Socceroos' finishing, the lack of clean sheets in these fixtures remains a concern for the defensive structure.

    Vanderson - 7/10

    An explosive start for the right-back, who found the net in just the 3rd minute to give Brazil the lead. He provided a constant outlet on the right flank before being substituted in the 61st minute as the game entered a more transitional phase.

    Gabriel - 5/10

    The Arsenal man looked uncharacteristically shaky at times and was cautioned with a yellow card in the 40th minute. He struggled to track the late runs into the box that led to Australia's first-half turnaround.

    Jair Cunha - 6/10

    A disciplined performance in the backline, though he was part of the collective failure to set the offside trap correctly during the Socceroos' two-goal blitz. He managed the game well in the second half before his 88th-minute exit.

    Mauro Junior - 6/10

    Operating in a hybrid defensive role, Mauro Jr. showed good technical security during his first start for the Selecao but was caught out of position during the sequence for Metcalfe's goal. He was eventually replaced late in the game as Brazil looked to close out the result.


  • Australia v BrazilGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Danilo Santos - 6/10

    The Botafogo midfielder provided a steadying presence in the middle of the park.

    Gabriel Bontempo - 6/10

    Assisted Vanderson's opening goal in the 3rd minute, showing great vision early on. However, he struggled to maintain control of the central zones as the game became stretched and was taken off at the hour mark. Decent showing from the 21-year-old Santos midfielder on his first appearance for Selecao.

    Bruno Guimaraes - 8/10

    The heartbeat of the Brazilian comeback. Not only did he help regain control of the tempo in the second half, but he also scored the crucial third goal in the 70th minute to put Brazil back in the ascendancy.


  • imago-sport-1083958594.jpgAAP

    Attack

    Rayan - 6/10

    A functional performance that lacked the creative spark usually expected from Brazil's attackers. He kept the ball moving but rarely threatened the Australian lines before being hooked in the 61st minute.

    Raphinha - 7/10

    Displayed nerves of steel to convert a penalty in the first-half injury time, a goal that fundamentally changed the momentum of the match. He was withdrawn at half-time in what appeared to be a pre-planned tactical change.

    Vinicius Junior - 8/10

    A constant thorn in the side of the Australian defence. His pace forced numerous errors, and he eventually got his reward by scoring a penalty in the 80th minute to put the result beyond doubt.


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  • Australia v BrazilGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Endrick - 7/10

    Introduced at half-time for Raphinha, he provided the assist for Bruno Guimaraes' goal. The Real Madrid striker movement in the final third occupied both central defenders, creating space for the midfielders to exploit.

    Estevao - 6/10

    Came on in the 61st minute and showed flashes of brilliance on the ball, though the Chelsea wonderkid final delivery lacked the necessary precision to add to the scoreline.

    Matheuzinho - 6/10

    Replaced Vanderson for the final half-hour. He offered a more conservative defensive profile, which helped stabilise the right side of the pitch.

    Andrey Santos - 6/10

    A 61st-minute introduction that helped thicken the midfield, allowing Brazil to dominate the final third of the match.

    Matheus Martinelli - N/A

    Late substitute, not enough time to impact the tactical flow. Another debutant.

    Samuel Lino - N/A

    Introduced in the 83rd minute to provide fresh legs in the wide areas.

    Breno Bidon - N/A

    A very late cameo appearing in the 88th minute.

    Arthur Dias - N/A

    Came on in the 88th minute as part of a triple substitution.

    Vitor Reis - N/A

    Late defensive reinforcement in the 88th minute.

    Carlo Ancelotti (Manager) - 7/10

    The manager's decisionto shift Raphinha centrally and his proactive substitutions in the 61st minute successfully wrestled control back from Australia. While the defensive organisation needs work, his ability to facilitate Brazil's attacking rotations was evident in the four-goal return.

Friendlies
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