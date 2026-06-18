Brazil need Neymar to 'unbalance' opponents as Danilo explains why Selecao are desperate for injury-plagued star's return

Neymar remains a major talking point in the Brazil camp despite missing their 1-1 draw against Morocco in their World Cup opener. The forward is recovering from a calf injury suffered while playing for Santos in May and is still working towards full fitness.

There have been encouraging signs this week. After initially returning to individual training, Neymar has progressed to ball work alongside his team-mates and was welcomed back into the group with a traditional "tunnel of fire". However, Brazil's coaching staff are reportedly taking a cautious approach. The Santos star remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Haiti as they seek to avoid aggravating his recent muscular issues.