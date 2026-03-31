Brazil are in BIG trouble: Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao still struggling just over two months before World Cup kick-off

For a country once able to name Roberto Carlos and Cafu in the same side, Brazil are shockingly short on world-class quality at full-back. Indeed, Wesley's injury-enforced withdrawal from Tuesday's friendly with Croatia means there's no longer a single orthodox right-back in the squad, leaving versatile centre-back Danilo to likely fill the void left by the Roma man.

In midfield, Ancelotti may well feel that his decision to bring Casemiro back into the fold has been vindicated, but the mere fact that the 34-year-old is still starting games for the Selecao is a damning indictment of the quality of the other options.

Meanwhile, everything you need to know about the candidates to lead the line in North America is best summed by a rather staggering statistic: Brazil's defenders have scored more goals (six) since the last World Cup than all of their strikers combined (five). It's not that difficult, then, to understand why many supporters, pundits and former players are demanding the return of a forward that has racked up 79 goals in 129 international appearances.

"It is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player," the 1994 World Cup winner Romario argued in an interview with Jornal O Dia. "Talent must not be wasted. And a coach can never do without it. I still hold out hope of seeing Neymar prove on the pitch, in the Brazilian Championship, that he deserves to be on the final list and bring home the sixth world title."

As it stands, though, Neymar has done next-to-nothing since the last World Cup to earn the right to play in the 2026 edition - and the much bigger issue for Ancelotti is that the same goes for so many of the Santos star's would-be successors as the national team's talisman.

There is still time for him to do precisely that, as Ancelotti is not expected to name his World Cup squad until the end of May, and it's worth noting amid all of the ongoing controversy that the manager has been very clear about his hope that Neymar returns to full fitness in the coming weeks.