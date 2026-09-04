"Two or three sessions" - Milos Kerkez reveals immediate impact of new arrival Bradley Barcola

New Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola has hit the ground running at the AXA Training Centre following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. The French international integrated quickly into squad sessions as the Reds prepare for Friday night's Premier League clash away at Ipswich Town.

After starting the campaign with two consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, Liverpool are searching for their first league victory.

The attacker's presence has injected fresh energy into the squad, offering a new dimension to the team's forward line ahead of their road trip to Portman Road.