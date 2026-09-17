‘Whether you move for 100m, 10m or 100k’ - Bradley Barcola faces familiar goal target at Liverpool following £123m transfer from PSG

Asked if that feat needs to happen as soon as possible, in order to bring any unwelcome discussions to a close, former Reds star Murphy - who was speaking in association with Snabbare - told GOAL: “I think whether you move for £100 million or £10m or £100,000, wherever you are, if you're a forward player, you want to start showing not just the fans, but the players around you what you're capable of.

“I thought his performance against Atletico was of a high level. You could see all the quality, he looked sharp. I know he got a bit tired later on and you could argue he struggled against Fulham. Because of that, he doesn't look fully fit yet to play all the games.

“But that little cameo, that counter with [Florian] Wirtz, when he went through one-on-one and it went past the post, in an ideal world, that goes in and all of a sudden he's off and running.

“But I don't really worry for him the same way I would as players of less stature. Somebody who has been around a huge football club with expectation for a long time and played at the highest level with brilliant footballers and thrived. So, I don't see that really denting his confidence or his ability to get in those positions and score again.

“Whereas other players, maybe if you think of Wirtz, who came from a lesser club, if you like, Leverkusen with a similar price tag, the pressure on his shoulders has been building for quite a long period now.

“Whereas Barcola has literally just walked through the door and is more of a goalscorer anyway. So, I'm not concerned for him. I think it will come sooner rather than later because he's such a talent. I just think it's a matter of match fitness for him.”