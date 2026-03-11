Borussia Dortmund fight off Premier League interest with 'final breakthrough' in Felix Nmecha contract talks

According to Sky Sport, Dortmund have achieved a "final breakthrough" in negotiations with Nmecha. The club have reached an agreement with the midfielder’s new representatives from the English agency, The Talent Table, to extend his stay at Signal Iduna Park.

The new deal will see him sign an extension keeping him at the club until 2030, adding two years to his previous expiry date of 2028. This represents a significant statement of intent from the BVB hierarchy, including sporting director Sebastian Kehl. As part of the agreement, Nmecha is expected to join the ranks of the club's top earners.