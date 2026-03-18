Jadon Sancho to make sensational Bundesliga return?! Borussia Dortmund linked with stunning swoop to re-sign former winger

The success of this transfer is entirely dependent on Sancho's willingness to take a significant pay cut in order to join Dortmund's rebuilding efforts. While Premier League interest has waned following a run of only 14 goals in 121 league appearances over five seasons, BVB offer the allure of Champions League football and a guaranteed starting spot. Sancho must get through the final few weeks of his loan at Villa Park before making a career-defining decision in June. Securing Sancho on a free transfer would be a major coup for Dortmund, potentially reuniting him with a squad looking to challenge for domestic dominance the following season.