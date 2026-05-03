Boost for Trent Alexander-Arnold?! Real Madrid to release six-time Champions League winner Dani Carvajal

A recent foot fracture has ended the chances of Carvajal playing in the remaining domestic fixtures, effectively shattering his hopes of making the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has also endured a frustrating debut year at Real, suffering a hamstring injury and a muscle tear. However, the Englishman has still managed 26 appearances and over 1,500 minutes across La Liga and the Champions League. While the medical staff estimate a two to three-week recovery for Carvajal, time has simply run out for the six-time Champions League winner to reclaim his spot from his younger team-mate before his contract expires.