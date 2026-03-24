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Bologna: Orsolini at a crossroads – contract renewal or Saudi Arabia

Bologna
R. Orsolini
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The winger has still not signed.

Riccardo Orsolini is at a crossroads: on the one hand, there is the lure of Saudi Arabia; on the other, the extension of his contract with Bologna, which expires in June 2027.


La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Rossoblù club has a contract ready running until 2029 (with an option to extend until 2030) to make him the team’s figurehead following his arrival in January 2018. But the player has not yet put pen to paper on the renewal, and Saudi Arabia appears to have stepped in once again, just as it did last June when it offered him a king’s salary.


Meanwhile, following his missed penalty against Lazio, a banner appeared at Casteldebole from the fans reading: “Our love cannot change because of a penalty kick.”


  • In June 2025, Saudi Arabia came forward: they offered him a net annual salary of €10 million and around €25 million to Bologna – it was Al-Qadsiah, Retegui’s club.


    Now Saudi Arabia has come forward again: not with a firm offer, but with fresh enquiries. Perhaps other suitors will also return, possibly from Italy or Spain.

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