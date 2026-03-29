'Best part of my career' - Ousmane Dembele opens up on PSG success and France World Cup dreams

Following a sensational campaign that saw Paris Saint-Germain secure their first-ever Champions League title, Dembele has emerged as the leading light in European football. With a staggering return of 36 goals and 16 assists last season, the 28-year-old has finally silenced his critics. Speaking to Fox Deportes, the Frenchman discussed his evolution, stating: "I’ve gained a lot more experience and the level I’ve had since last season is much better. Many things have changed in football and in my personal life. It’s all positive; I’m much calmer, much more thoughtful. I hope to maintain this level."

Despite various fitness hurdles, including a recent calf issue during the Champions League play-offs, the forward insists he is in the best shape of his life. "I feel good," he added. "I'm happy. I'm clearly in the best part of my career. I've gained a lot of experience, whether in football or my life. I know myself, I know what I have to do."