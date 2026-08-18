Turkish delight! Besiktas ready to rescue former Man Utd misfit Antony in mega summer swoop

Besiktas have set their sights on former Manchester United winger Antony as they look to bolster their attacking options. According to reports from Turkish newspaper Fanatik, the Super Lig giants have identified the Brazilian as a prime target after missing out on signing Mohamed Salah, who opted for Trabzonspor instead.

The Istanbul club are eager to add significant quality and experience to their squad ahead of the new campaign. Securing a player of Antony's profile would represent a major statement of intent in the transfer market.