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'One more option' - Wolves complete signing of former Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore
Traore returns to the Midlands
Wolverhampton have moved to significantly strengthen their attacking options with the capture of Burkina Faso international Traore. The 31-year-old winger has signed a one-year deal at Molineux, marking his return to English football following a stint with Sunderland, which came after a second spell at Dutch giants Ajax. Traore brings a wealth of top-level experience to the Championship, having previously represented some of the most prominent clubs across Europe during his decade-long professional career.
The move represents a strategic addition for Wolves, who are looking to add depth and proven quality to their front line. Traore is well-acquainted with the West Midlands, having spent four seasons at Aston Villa, where he made over 62 appearances and scored 10 goals.
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Peixoto hails new attacking threat
Head coach Cesar Peixoto expressed his delight at securing the signature of the experienced wide man, noting that Traore fills a specific gap in his tactical blueprint. Speaking to the club's official website, Peixoto highlighted the specific attributes that made the former Chelsea prospect a priority target.
Peixoto provided a detailed breakdown of what the new arrival brings to the table, stating: 'It's a position we wanted and he's a good player to improve the team, one more option. He has the right characteristics I want in this position - good one-versus-one, strong, left-footed to score or assist and fast to attack the space. He needs time to get fit because he's been working alone, and he needs time to know our idea of the game, but he is another option to help us fight to get to the Premier League.'
A nomadic and decorated career
Traore's path to Molineux has been one of high-profile transfers and international recognition. After joining Chelsea as an 18-year-old, he cut his teeth in the Eredivisie with Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax, eventually helping the latter reach the Europa League final. A successful three-year spell in Ligue 1 with Lyon followed, which prompted Aston Villa to shell out £17 million for his services in 2020.
On the international stage, Traore remains a pivotal figure for Burkina Faso, having earned 91 caps and recently captaining his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations. This leadership and international pedigree are expected to be vital in the Wolves dressing room.
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Building depth for the Championship grind
The arrival of Traore is a clear indication that Wolves are not taking the challenges of the Championship lightly. Relegated last season after an eight-year stay in the Premier League following their 2017-18 Championship title win, Wolves currently sit ninth in the table with eight points, having recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their opening five matches.
Reflecting on the demands of the league, Peixoto added: 'Like we saw on Sunday [Wolves' 2-2 draw at Birmingham], the Championship is very tough, so we need two players in each position to manage the games.'
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