Getty Images
Bernardo Silva makes Man City history as he overtakes David Silva to become club's most successful player EVER
A new era of dominance
The win at Turf Moor was more than just another three points for Pep Guardiola’s side; it marked Bernardo Silva's 215th victory in the Premier League. In doing so, he moved clear of former teammate David Silva, who previously held the record with 214 wins during his legendary decade at the Etihad Stadium, as confirmed by the official Manchester City website.
Bernardo’s rise to the top of this list is a testament to his longevity and importance since arriving from Monaco in 2017. The Portuguese now sits alone at the summit, followed by the Spanish Silva, while former goalkeeper Ederson remains the only other player in club history to have crossed the 200-win threshold with 205 successes to his name.
- AFP
The ultimate winner
The statistics behind Silva’s achievement are staggering. Out of his 453 appearances across all competitions for City, 299 have come in the Premier League. This means the 31-year-old has won a remarkable 72% of his games in the English top flight, a win rate that highlights his role as Guardiola's most trusted lieutenant on the field.
Climbing the all-time charts
It was a night of double celebrations for the City captain, as the match against Burnley also saw him move up the club's all-time appearance list. By featuring in his 453rd game, Bernardo surpassed club legend and ambassador Mike Summerbee to move into eighth place in the club’s history for total appearances.
Since his arrival seven years ago, no player has featured more often for Manchester City than Bernardo. His versatility and work ethic have allowed him to outlast and outperform many, evolving from a tricky winger into a complete central midfielder capable of controlling the pulse of the team.
- Getty Images Sport
A legacy of silverware
The win record is just one facet of Silva’s glittering career in Manchester. During his eight seasons at the club, he has lifted a staggering 19 major honours. This haul includes six Premier League titles, a tally that puts him in the elite bracket of the division’s most decorated winners. In fact, only five players in Premier League history have lifted the trophy more often than the Portuguese star.
He currently stands as the club’s joint-most decorated player alongside Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones. As he prepares for his final months at the Etihad, Silva remains the heart of a side chasing even more silverware, putting him in position to potentially leave Manchester as the most effective winner the club has ever seen. City fans will have to wait until the end of the campaign for a full celebration of his career, but his place in the history books is now secure.