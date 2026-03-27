Bergomi: “Will Inter win the Scudetto? Keep an eye on Napoli – they could win them all. The match against Roma will be decisive.”

"Who knows what will happen in the final stages of the season. It’s all still to play for; we’ll see who’s in better shape mentally and physically. Looking at the fixtures, Napoli could win them all – they’ve got Milan at home and Como away. If I had to build a team for a league like ours, I’d choose physical midfielders, quick strikers and a well-organised defence. Napoli have all that; they have the most complete squad. But they’ve had so many injuries. If Milan hadn’t lost in Naples, they’d still be in the mix. We need to see how Inter react and how certain players recover. The match against Roma will be decisive.”



