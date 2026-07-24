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Benjamin Sesko set Man Utd goal target that should be ‘written in his contract’ - with 1999 Treble winner explaining how £74m striker can ‘fly’ in the Premier League
Sesko could cost Man Utd up to £74m
Having found themselves crying out for a prolific No.9 across several years, United turned to Sesko for inspiration during the summer of 2025. A £74 million ($99m) transfer fee changed hands when luring the highly-rated frontman away from RB Leipzig.
The 23-year-old endured a slow start to his time in English football, with it taking until September 27 - and his seventh appearance - for a new goal account to be opened. Just two efforts were recorded before the end of the calendar year, with more uncomfortable questions being asked of whether the Red Devils had acquired the right option.
Sesko ended the campaign in double figures, with the odd purple patch being enjoyed when fully fit and firing, with the promise of more to come after finally finding his feet at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
Having proved himself capable of causing problems for Premier League defences, the challenge now is to raise his game even further and start posting personal bests on a regular basis. Sesko has only broken through the 20-goal barrier on two occasions in his club career to date.
United need him to smash through that mark in order to become serious challengers for the most prestigious of trophies - at home and abroad - with the very best in the business making a habit of ticking over at least one effort every other game.
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Sesko set goal target for 2026-27 campaign
Asked about the numbers that Sesko should be posting, ex-Red Devils striker Yorke - speaking in association with BOYLE Sports about Sports Betting - told GOAL: “Benjamin Sesko should be scoring 25 goals this season for Manchester United. That’s what he should be able to deliver. He should have that target written down in his contract.
“You do that, you score those goals, you win, you fly, you get your team closer to where you need to be, and he’s capable of doing that. He works his socks off for the team and he’s got all the ingredients and a good presence about himself.”
Will Man Utd sign another striker?
While putting their faith in Sesko for now, United continue to scour the market for further additions to Carrick’s squad. Another goalscorer may yet be snapped up, providing added competition for places, with firepower required in order to compete on multiple fronts.
Another ex-Red Devils frontman, Louis Saha, told GOAL recently when asked what any striking additions need to bring to the party: “I would prefer someone like, I don’t know if I’m saying something crazy, but Kylian Mbappe, or someone that style. Where you have someone who’s a bit more like Olivier Giroud for Kylian Mbappe, and you have someone who can circulate around.
“This type of player, this is where Manchester United have always been dangerous. You have Dwight Yorke, who ran around Andy Cole, someone around Ruud van Nistelrooy, and this always worked. Whatever formation, whatever era, this formula works.”
Qualities that Sesko brings as a No.9
Sesko is a physical presence, and appears to have bulked up over the summer, so should be able to fill the role of target man for United. If Carrick wants to find a more nimble forward to work off the towering Slovenian, then that could be a useful option.
Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo are, however, capable of working around a central striker - with club captain Bruno Fernandes bursting forward from a deeper playmaking post - and the general consensus is that the Red Devils will be more competitive in 2026-27 as they unlock full potential within a tactical system that plays to their strengths.
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