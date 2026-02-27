AFP
Benfica torn apart for 'painful' reaction to Gianluca Prestianni & Vinicius Jr racism row as ex-captain says club faces 'moral crisis'
Luisao questions club's immediate defense of Prestianni
The controversy erupted during the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-off at the Estadio da Luz, where play was halted after Vinicius Junior reported racist abuse directly to the referee. While Benfica and manager Jose Mourinho quickly rallied behind Prestianni, Luisao took a drastically different stance. Breaking ranks with the club he represented for over a decade, the Brazilian legend publicly accused the young Argentine of fabricating his version of events, branding the situation a disgraceful racist act that brings deep shame to the institution.
Taking to social media, Luisao has reiterated his dismay at the club's handling of the situation, writing on Instagram: "As a former captain and someone who dedicated so many years of my life to Benfica, I cannot hide my concern regarding the club's stance on the racism accusations made by Vini Jr. against one of our players. To my astonishment, the institutional reaction was to immediately endorse the accused player's statement, without any apparent genuine interest in investigating the events following such a serious accusation."
Former captain highlights severe moral crisis at Benfica
For Luisao, the issue extends far beyond a single match or a solitary dispute between two players; it represents a fundamental shift in the club's ethical compass. Having arrived at the Luz in 2003 during a period of immense sporting difficulty, the former centre-back helped rebuild the team, eventually lifting six Primeira Liga titles. He noted that while the club has faced massive sporting challenges before, the current situation represents something far more damaging to its core identity and long-standing human values.
A particularly inflammatory aspect of Benfica's official defense was their decision to invoke the name of Portuguese football icon Eusebio to deflect the racism claims. The club's statement suggested that their foundational values, symbolised by the legendary striker, made it practically impossible for the institution to be associated with discriminatory behaviour. This specific public relations tactic deeply incensed Luisao, who viewed it as a disrespectful manipulation of a revered figure to avoid accountability and protect a player he firmly believes is lying.
"The use of Eusébio's image, our greatest legend, as a shield that supposedly protects the club from being fallible in the fight against racism was, at the very least, painful, as were the numerous attempts to discredit the victim," he added.
"Painful because Benfica has always been bigger than any circumstance, any player, manager, or moment. It has always presented itself as an institution of values, of human dimension, and of historical responsibility. That is how I learned and how I lived from the moment I arrived at Luz in 2003, when the club was experiencing one of its greatest sporting crises.
"Today, however, we are experiencing a different kind of crisis, much worse, because it is moral, and it raises inevitable questions for me: whose side are we on? And, even more importantly, whose side are we on? What do we defend in our lives? Do we really want to confront the problem head-on, or do we only conveniently wish to sweep it under the rug?"
Benfica challenged to live up to great reputation
The club legend insists that the issue stretches beyond on-field rivalries and the spirit of competition, insisting that the club must show it deserves its esteemed reputation.
"At this moment, that is what is truly at stake. It's not about rivalries, about protecting A or B. It's about principles. Racism is not an opinion. It is a scourge that needs to be fought firmly and responsibly, and perhaps, as a society, the first step is the most difficult: to look in the mirror and examine our consciences," he wrote.
"On the eve of another Benfica anniversary, it is painful to see this giant, by nature and by history, suffer at the hands of those who apparently try to diminish it morally. The Benfica that I knew and defended on the field was always on the right side of history.
"Time will take care of showing, with full justice, who was on which side of the trenches. And I sincerely hope that we live up to the greatness that has always defined us."
Official investigation looms as club approaches anniversary
The timing of this internal fracture is highly sensitive for the Portuguese giants, who are preparing to celebrate another club anniversary amidst a dark cloud of controversy. As European football's governing body officially confirms its investigation into the allegations - a probe that could result in a severe multi-game suspension for Prestianni - the pressure on the Benfica board continues to mount. Luisao, who recently revealed he faced personal racial abuse for defending Vinicius, warned that the club is suffering at the hands of those attempting to belittle it morally.
