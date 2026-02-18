Benfica slam 'defamation campaign' against Gianluca Prestianni after Vinicius Junior clash & back up winger's claim he did not racially abuse Real Madrid star

Benfica said in an official statement on their website: "Sport Lisboa e Benfica views with a spirit of complete collaboration, transparency, openness and a sense of clarity the steps announced today by UEFA, following the alleged case of racism that occurred in the game against Real Madrid. The Club reaffirms, clearly and unequivocally, its historical and unwavering commitment to defending the values of equality , respect , and inclusion , which align with the core values of its foundation and which have Eusébio as their greatest symbol. Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates that it fully supports and believes in the version presented by the player Gianluca Prestianni , whose conduct while serving the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica's identity. The Club regrets the defamation campaign to which the player has been subjected."

More to follow.