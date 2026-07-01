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Youri Tielemans Belgium HICGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Belgium player ratings vs Senegal: Back from the brink! Youri Tielemans caps remarkable World Cup comeback after Kevin De Bruyne & Co. produce dire display that goes unpunished

Player ratings
Belgium
World Cup
Y. Tielemans
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Belgium vs Senegal

Belgium produced one of the most remarkable comebacks in World Cup history as they came from behind to beat Senegal 3-2 in the last 32 on Wednesday. The Red Devils were awful for 85 minutes and were heading for elimination after going 2-0 down, only for Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans to pull them level before Tielemans converted from the penalty spot in stoppage time of extra-time to book a place in the round of 16.

Both teams came into the match having scored five on their previous outing, but it was Senegal who managed to carry that momentum into a dominant first half. Ismaila Sarr almost gave them the lead when Thibaut Courtois palmed a cross into his path, but the Crystal Palace forward's effort came back off the post.

Sarr was again denied by the woodwork midway through the first half, but Habib Diarra was able to react quickest to tap in the rebound. The Lions of Teranga were deserving of the lead they carried into half-time, with a long-range effort from Maxim De Cuyper that forced Mory Diaw into a flying save the closest Belgium came to an equaliser.

Rudi Garcia threw on Lukaku at half-time, but that change failed to turn the tide, and Sarr doubled Senegal's lead when he latched onto a ball over the top and finished emphatically past Courtois.

Garcia reacted by substituting star players Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku, but if that was meant to shock the rest of his team into action, it barely seemed to register. However, after Courtois had saved from Sadio Mane, Belgium pulled once back with four minutes to play when Lukaku turned in Thomas Meunier's cross at the near post.

The comeback was then complete three minutes later as Diaw failed to deal with a Leandro Trossard cross and Tielemans headed into the empty net.

Both sides came close in extra-time before Belgium were awarded a penalty for a foul on Tielemans in stoppage time following a VAR intervention, and the Aston Villa midfielder sent Diaw the wrong way to secure a barely believable win.

GOAL rates Belgium's players from Seattle...

  • US WC26 SEATTLE SOCCER 1/16 FINALES BELGIUM RED DEVILS VS SENEGAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (5/10):

    Almost gifted Sarr the opening goal after failing to deal with a cross effectively. Had little chance with either goal, but did make a save from Mane at 2-0 that kept Belgium in the game.

    Timothy Castagne (4/10):

    Could not get a handle on Mane all afternoon, and his failure to close down the Al-Nassr winger led to the opening goal. Looked better at left-back after De Cuyper went off.

    Brandon Mechele (4/10):

    Routinely needed to drop deeper than the rest of his defence due to his lack of pace, and it ended up costing his side for the second goal as he played Sarr onside. Booked.

    Arthur Theate (5/10):

    Beaten in the air by Sarr in the build-up to the opening goal and then couldn't keep up with the Senegal forward for the second. Made a couple of important interventions, however, in what was a mixed display.

    Maxim De Cuyper (3/10):

    Woeful from a defensive perspective while his touch sometimes let him down and his final ball was poor. Did force Diaw into a decent first-half save, but was extremely poor otherwise.

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  • Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Hans Vanaken (5/10):

    Neat and tidy in midfield but rarely took risks in possession. Replaced before the midway point of the second half.

    Youri Tielemans (7/10):

    Unable to dictate the tempo as he would have liked for the most part, while his forward balls and crosses into the box were largely inaccurate. Showed great bravery to head home the equaliser, and all of a sudden he was much more of a force in midfield. Fired home the penalty brilliantly after winning it with a clever run across the near post.

    Kevin De Bruyne (3/10):

    So far off the pace compared to what he was able to produce earlier in his career. Blazed a shot miles over the bar in the first half that summed up his display. Replaced before the hour mark.

  • US WC26 SEATTLE SOCCER 1/16 FINALES BELGIUM RED DEVILS VS SENEGAAFP

    Attack

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Enjoyed a bright start but Belgium couldn't get him on the ball nearly enough. Let his frustrations boil over when he clashed with Tielemans ahead of the second hydration break, but reacted by providing the cross for his captain to score the equaliser. Looked the most likely to create a winner in extra-time before being withdrawn for Onana.

    Charles De Ketelaere (3/10):

    Not for the first time this tournament, he failed to offer any kind of focal point up front and found himself on the periphery of the game. Off at half-time for Lukaku.

    Jeremy Doku (4/10):

    Produced a couple of threatening dribbles but was unable to create anything of note. Still was a surprise to see him taken off after just 55 minutes.

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  • Belgium v Senegal: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Romelu Lukaku (7/10):

    On at half-time but struggled to get involved until he stole in at the near post to make it 2-1. Came alive from that point and caused the Senegal defence problems.

    Nicolas Raskin (5/10):

    Nothing overly flashy about his midfield performance after coming on for De Bruyne.

    Dodi Lukebakio (7/10):

    Offered plenty of threat down the right-hand side. Came close with a curling effort shortly before Belgium's comeback began, and should have scored when he clipped the crossbar in extra-time.

    Diego Moreira (7/10):

    Gave Belgium a spark down the left after coming on for Vanaken just past the hour mark. Oozed confidence.

    Thomas Meunier (7/10):

    Got down the right and put in the cross for Lukaku's goal. Continued to provide a threat through extra-time.

    Amadou Onana (6/10):

    Ended up playing about 20 minutes because of all the added time and showed some neat touches in midfield.

    Rudi Garcia (6/10):

    His team were dreadful for the most part, and while his substitutions raised eyebrows, they did end up working. Luck of judgement? Who's to say.