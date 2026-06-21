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Tom Maston

Belgium player ratings vs Iran: Romelu Lukaku looks well off the pace while Nathan Ngoy sees red as Thibaut Courtois saves preserve disappointing draw

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Belgium vs Iran

Belgium's wait for a first win at the 2026 World Cup will go on as the Red Devils were only able to draw 0-0 with Iran on Sunday. Nathan Ngoy's red card ruined any hopes Rudi Garcia's side had of finding a late winner as they struggled to create opportunities without the deadly Jeremy Doku, who missed out due to illness.

Belgium dominated possession and territory through a stop-start first half, but were indebted to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for keeping the game goalless as he showed superb reactions to deny Hossein Kanaani. Mehdi Taremi, meanwhile, had a goal ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside.

At the other end, Youri Tielemans and Maxim De Cuyper both stung the palms of Iran 'keeper Alireza Beiranvand, but the Red Devils struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities around the penalty area.

Courtois had to be on his toes early in the second half when he beat away an effort from Taremi while Beiranvand somehow denied De Cuyper from close range when it looked like the Belgium full-back couldn't miss after Kevin De Bruyne's cross wasn't cleared.

Garcia's team were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Ngoy fluffed an attempted back-pass and subsequently dragged back Taremi as he looked to bear down on goal. However, Belgium still came close to breaking the deadlock when De Cuyper was again denied by Beiranvand.

The draw leaves Belgium on two points from their opening two games, meaning only a victory over New Zealand on Friday will guarantee their place in the knockout rounds.

GOAL rates Belgium's players from Los Angeles...

  • Belgium v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (8/10):

    Showcased his world-class reactions to keep out efforts from both Kanaani and Taremi. Might feel he could have done better with Taremi's disallowed goal, but the VAR came to his rescue.

    Thomas Meunier (5/10):

    Swung in a couple of dangerous crosses but gradually faded as an attacking force while looking suspect when called into action defensively.

    Nathan Ngoy (4/10):

    Had been so composed and impressive in possession, only for one lapse that led to him bringing down Taremi and receiving his marching orders.

    Brandon Mechele (5/10):

    A little flat-footed at times when Iran worked the ball forward. Spent the majority of the game recycling possession at the back.

    Maxim De Cuyper (7/10):

    Came as close as anyone in a red shirt to finding the net, as he twice stung Beiranvand's palms in the first half before he was somehow denied by the Iran goalkeeper after the break. Variety of forward runs caused problems throughout.

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    Midfield

    Nicolas Raskin (5/10):

    Saw a lot of the ball but kept things very simple in a bid to keep possession, Lasted less than an hour before being replaced by Vanaken.

    Youri Tielemans (6/10):

    Played a couple of smart forward passes and had an angled effort saved in the first half. Would have hoped to impart more influence on the game as it wore on.

    Kevin De Bruyne (6/10):

    Kicked from pillar to post, but still looked to get on the ball and create opportunities at all times. Produced mixed results in the final third.

  • Belgium v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Alexis Saelemaekers (5/10):

    Showed good technique when he picked up possession, but rarely produced anything in terms of final ball or a shot. Replaced before the hour mark.

    Romelu Lukaku (4/10):

    Handed a first start for club or country in over a year but looked off the pace for much of his 70 minutes on the pitch. Produced a couple of neat moments of hold-up play, but nothing more.

    Leandro Trossard (7/10):

    Posed a threat when he was able to face up the Iran defenders one-on-one and combined nicely with De Bruyne.

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  • Belgium v IR Iran: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Timothy Castagne (6/10):

    A solid outing after replacing Meunier early in the second half.

    Hans Vanaken (5/10):

    Blazed an effort over shortly after coming on and didn't produce much else of note.

    Dodi Lukebakio (6/10):

    Had a couple of bright moments, first out wide and then as a striker, after replacing Saelemakers. Came so close to a last-gasp winner from range.

    Arthur Theate (6/10):

    On to shore up the defence after Ngoy's dismissal.

    Matias Fernandez-Pardo (N/A):

    Replaced De Bruyne for the final few minutes.

    Rudi Garcia (4/10):

    Being without Doku was admittedly a blow, but Raskin and Saelemaekers offered little after coming into the team while Lukaku should have again been used as a super-sub. Now has it all to do on matchday three.

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