Belgium warned they will be in ‘big trouble’ when 94-goal Romelu Lukaku retires - with ex-Chelsea & Man Utd striker considered to be ‘one of the best’

The burly forward has faced some uncomfortable questions over the course of his career, with not everybody convinced that a man with rather unique physical qualities has maximised his full potential.

Lukaku does, however, have over 100 Premier League goals to his name - from spells at West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea - and is a two-time Serie A title winner courtesy of productive stints at Inter and Napoli.

He is also his country’s all-time leading marksman, having found the target on 94 occasions through 135 appearances for Belgium, and is showing no sign of slowing down at 33 years of age. A one-year contract with Turkish heavyweights was signed in the summer of 2026.

More doubters have been found in that part of the world, with end product in short supply so far, but a habit has been made of offering the perfect response to those that have been quick to write him off.