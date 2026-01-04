'I definitely want to go' - Bayern Munich wonderkid Lennart Karl admits Real Madrid are his 'dream club' in bombshell statement

It may be that Karl goes on to build a global standing that drops him into a similar talent pool. He is already making positive progress down that path, with the talented teenager rewriting the history books in his native Germany.

He has graced, and scored in, Bundesliga and Champions League fixtures, with Bayern determining that age should be no barrier when it comes to such potential. They will, however, have a fight on their hands to keep Karl around.

The youngster has admitted as much. He has no desire to leave his comfort zone any time soon, but told supporters when visiting a fan club in Burgsinn and being asked about the teams other than Bayern that capture his imagination: “FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun.”

