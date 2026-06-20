Bayern Munich prepare lucrative new contract for Michael Olise as Harry Kane to wait until after World Cup to continue talks

Following two sensational seasons in Germany, Olise has become the subject of intense interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. The French international, currently representing his country at the World Cup, is the target of the Spanish champions. However, Bayern are determined to keep hold of the 24-year-old winger, who originally moved to Germany in 2024.

According to the Mirror, Bayern chiefs are ready to offer the former Crystal Palace man an extension beyond 2029, when his current deal expires, to combat interest from Madrid and Liverpool. The proposed deal would see his annual salary skyrocket from £13m to £22m, a figure designed to eclipse any potential offer from Madrid.