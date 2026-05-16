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Bayern Munich 'already making inquiries' about Josko Gvardiol as ex-star urges Bundesliga champions to sign Man City defender
Matthaus hints at Bayern interest
According to German football legend Lothar Matthaus, Bayern are very much in the hunt for Gvardiol. The 65-year-old pundit suggested that the Bavarian giants are already laying the groundwork for a potential transfer, aiming to bring the defender back to the Bundesliga following his successful stint with RB Leipzig.
"I have a player in mind and I have heard that inquiries are already being made," Matthaus said on Sky. "A former Bundesliga player from Leipzig, currently playing for Manchester City, left-back, can also play in the centre. His name is Gvardiol."
These comments align with reports from TEAMtalk suggesting that Bayern have made initial contact with the 24-year-old's representatives to determine his willingness to move.
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Status at the Etihad Stadium
Gvardiol has established himself as a regular starter under Pep Guardiola since his €90 million move to England in 2023. However, his current campaign has been hampered by a fractured tibia suffered in January, limiting him to just 17 Premier League appearances so far this season. Despite this setback, his reputation as one of Europe's premier defenders remains intact.
City are reportedly keen to secure Gvardiol's long-term future. The club's hierarchy is said to be working on a contract extension for the defender, whose current deal runs until 2028. Many within the Etihad believe the Croatian remains happy in Manchester, but the lure of a leading role at the Allianz Arena could prove tempting.
Bayern's defensive uncertainty
The interest in Gvardiol comes at a time of transition for the Bayern backline. While Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano have been the preferred central partnership under Vincent Kompany, the futures of several other defenders remain unclear. Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito have both struggled with injury problems, with the Canada star's fitness concerns even casting doubt over his World Cup participation.
Kim Min-jae has also been linked with a potential exit after falling down the pecking grade at times. With speculation surrounding the possible sales of Davies and Ito this summer, Gvardiol’s ability to operate both as a left-back and a central defender makes him an incredibly attractive option for the German giants.
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Real Madrid join race amid squad overhaul
In addition to Bayern, Real Madrid has emerged as a potential suitor. Following a trophyless campaign, Los Blancos are reportedly bracing for a major squad overhaul, which could directly impact their central defence. Key questions remain unanswered, particularly regarding the future of Antonio Rüdiger, whose contract is set to expire this summer.